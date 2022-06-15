Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $197.80

Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.80 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 198.10 ($2.40), with a volume of 499110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.48).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 240.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 251.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

In other news, insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.84 ($2,182.11).

Ninety One Group Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

