Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.00

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 260956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.35.

The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 36,538.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 461,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at $3,607,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

