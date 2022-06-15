Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.00

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 260956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.35.
The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00.
Nintendo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
