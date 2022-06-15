Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 101,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,017. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

