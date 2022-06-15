Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Down 26.0% in May

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NSANY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. 90,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

