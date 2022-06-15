Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Down 26.0% in May

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NSANY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. 90,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.
Nissan Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
