NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLSP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

