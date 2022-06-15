NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSP. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 35,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

