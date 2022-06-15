NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.58

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 25532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NMI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,532,000 after purchasing an additional 153,564 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NMI by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 27.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after acquiring an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

