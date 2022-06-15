NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.58

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 25532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NMI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,532,000 after purchasing an additional 153,564 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NMI by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 27.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after acquiring an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NMI (NMIH)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.