NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($54.69) to €56.50 ($58.85) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NN Group from €63.00 ($65.63) to €58.00 ($60.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

Shares of NNGRY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. NN Group has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%.

NN Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

