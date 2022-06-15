Noel Joseph Spiegel Buys 20,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

