Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities restated a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Nomad Royalty stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,082. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$11.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$589.42 million and a P/E ratio of 383.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.30.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 635.16%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

