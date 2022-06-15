Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $175.91

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.91 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 202.60 ($2.46). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.44), with a volume of 57,970 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.48 million and a P/E ratio of -11.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.91.

In other news, insider Nicholas Mills purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($23,061.05).

About Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

