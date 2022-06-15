Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,527,234 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $145.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Rating ) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.