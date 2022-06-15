Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) dropped 16.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 105,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 115,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$60.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

