Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $7,313,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 427,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,083,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,349. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

