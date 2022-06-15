Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $98.65

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.65 and last traded at $99.35, with a volume of 1930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.43.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

