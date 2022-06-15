Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.81. 1,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

