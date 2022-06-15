NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Sells $223,280.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NWE traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. 319,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $65.62.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 178.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

