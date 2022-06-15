Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

