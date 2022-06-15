Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Short Interest Update

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 920,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Nova by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nova by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Nova by 9.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVMI opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nova will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

