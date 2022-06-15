NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Up 41.6% in May

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 910,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NBY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 149,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,348. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.88.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

