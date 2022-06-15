NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.21. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 292,683 shares changing hands.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.47.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBY. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
