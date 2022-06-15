Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 73,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,696,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $65,066,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $88,297,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
