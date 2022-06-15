Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 73,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,696,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $65,066,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $88,297,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

