Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Update

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 604,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NUS opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $745,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 925 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $42,614.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,215.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,827. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

