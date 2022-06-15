NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NCNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ NCNA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 145,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,118. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 445,359 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

