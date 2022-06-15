Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.80.

NYSE NUE traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.30. 16,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 56.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

