Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 8.2% Higher

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.37. 994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 173,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The stock has a market cap of $470.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.