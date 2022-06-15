Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 8.2% Higher

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.37. 994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 173,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
The stock has a market cap of $470.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvalent (NUVL)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.