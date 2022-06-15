Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 49.3% in May

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,628,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,591,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,315,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 340,453 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 265,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 83,964 shares during the last quarter.

NAC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,517. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

