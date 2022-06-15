Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE JHAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.14.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
