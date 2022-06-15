Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Down 21.6% in May

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NID. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

NID opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

