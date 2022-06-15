O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $26,306,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $22,470,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,449 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $15,921,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $12,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

