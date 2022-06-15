O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OI opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

