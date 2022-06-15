O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

O-I Glass stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

