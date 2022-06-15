Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

OSH opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,801,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,400 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Oak Street Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

