Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down to $15.75

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $14.79. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 8,529 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,823,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $8,478,400 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

