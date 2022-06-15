Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 201,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OACB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE OACB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.