Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 12.09.
NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.76 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a one year low of 2.75 and a one year high of 29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 3.86 and a 200 day moving average of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oatly Group by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
