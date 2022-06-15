ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on OBSV. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ObsEva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ObsEva by 8.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ObsEva by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBSV opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.