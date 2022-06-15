Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,415

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,415 ($17.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.63) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 850 ($10.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,256.50 ($27.39).

OCDO opened at GBX 816.20 ($9.91) on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 937.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,251.15.

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 12,600 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.64) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($121,427.36). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,631 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,805.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

