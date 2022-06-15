Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £149.15 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Daintith purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £149.15 ($181.03).

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 52.80 ($0.64) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 837.40 ($10.16). The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,497. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 937.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,251.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,105 ($25.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCDO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 850 ($10.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.63) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,415 ($17.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,256.50 ($27.39).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

