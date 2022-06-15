Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 26,962,826 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.
Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)
