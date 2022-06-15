Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Acquires $806,000.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $806,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.47. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $32.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.