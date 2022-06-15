Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Acquires $806,000.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $806,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.47. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $32.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

