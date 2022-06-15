Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OLN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

NYSE:OLN opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27. Olin has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Olin will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

