Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $76.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Olin traded as low as $52.68 and last traded at $53.28. Approximately 38,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,936,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 104.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 128,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Olin by 116.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Olin by 6.3% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Olin by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Olin by 81.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

