Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $9.46. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands.

OLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.