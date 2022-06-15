Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

OLLI stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

