Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

OLLI stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,733 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

