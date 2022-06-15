Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

