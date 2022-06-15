Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
