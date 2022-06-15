OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OMVKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($50.52) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of OMVKY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.79. 9,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

