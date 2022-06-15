Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ONCR. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of ONCR opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Oncorus will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oncorus by 697.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 67,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Oncorus during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oncorus by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

