OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

