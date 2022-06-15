OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.03.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.